Min H. Kao Sells 222,766 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) insider Min H. Kao sold 222,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $14,464,196.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,459,784.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $68.67.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,700,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,658,000 after buying an additional 448,275 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.7% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 442.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 125,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 55.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

