Mithril Ore 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,310.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for approximately $27.80 or 0.00402564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5,310.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00273317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00152234 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033996 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre.

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.