Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 624 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 213,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $119.10 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

