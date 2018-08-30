MKM Partners Increases Dollar General (DG) Price Target to $117.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at MKM Partners to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar General has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $109.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.