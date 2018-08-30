MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Position Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $42,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $117,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,998 shares of company stock worth $309,377 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

