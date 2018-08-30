Monro Inc (MNRO) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Monro by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Monro by 28.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Monro by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 29.1% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 14.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNRO. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Guggenheim set a $74.00 price target on Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In related news, Director Donald Glickman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,041,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,423,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,870,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

MNRO opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09. Monro Inc has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

