Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services.

