Morningstar (MORN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Headlines about Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morningstar earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 43.7369093947622 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $139.54 on Thursday. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter.

MORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $1,472,870.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 23,370,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,389,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $2,904,709.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,486,755.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,472 shares of company stock worth $41,030,959. 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

