MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,252 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the July 31st total of 801,818 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoSys stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of MoSys at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOSY opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. MoSys has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

