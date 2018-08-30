Mporium Group (MPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mporium Group (LON:MPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mporium Group had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 229.72%.

Shares of LON:MPM opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday. Mporium Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

About Mporium Group

Mporium Group Plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

