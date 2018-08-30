MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $127.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.30 and a 52 week high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

