MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 22,239 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,687,050.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

