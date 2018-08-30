Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:MYE opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $800.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 88.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

