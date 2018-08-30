Nanometrics (NANO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nanometrics earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.1947748096922 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NANO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nanometrics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Nanometrics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,032. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Nanometrics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $25,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $155,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,574,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,864. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

