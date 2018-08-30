Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $140,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,365,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 37.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nasdaq by 825.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 191,329 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $94.85 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

