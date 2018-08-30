National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.86 Million

Brokerages expect National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) to announce $68.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.30 million. National Bank reported sales of $47.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Bank will report full year sales of $268.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.60 million to $276.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $291.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $287.90 million to $295.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Bank.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,991. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,697.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $113,218.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,387.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,390 shares of company stock worth $4,158,825. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

