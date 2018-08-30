National Grid (NG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 961 ($12.40) target price on the stock.

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 970 ($12.51) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 865 ($11.16) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 860 ($11.09) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 950 ($12.25) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 924.35 ($11.92).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 805.10 ($10.39) on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 733 ($9.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.15).

In other National Grid news, insider John Pettigrew sold 83,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.85), for a total transaction of £703,269.43 ($907,210.31).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

