National Instruments Corp (NATI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,713. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $69,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,475,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,275,607.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $87,595.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,835 shares of company stock valued at $24,520,880. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 4,841.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 155,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 152,711 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3,554.1% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.