NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.25. NCS Multistage reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NCS Multistage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other NCS Multistage news, CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $207,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $222,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $24.85.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

