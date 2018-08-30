NCS Multistage (NCSM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NCS Multistage earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0799378631666 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NCSM traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.76. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 2.80%. analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NCS Multistage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $207,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $222,083. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

