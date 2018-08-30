Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Tops $28.69 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00030879 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and Cryptopia. Neblio has a market cap of $28.69 million and $435,190.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066158 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00065913 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00080930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037077 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 14,224,938 coins and its circulating supply is 13,476,690 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

