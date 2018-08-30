Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $128.39 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

