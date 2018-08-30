Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5,945.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,135,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,073,000 after buying an additional 4,066,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,493,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,777,000 after buying an additional 3,159,426 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,646.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,947,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 2,778,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,004,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,816,000 after buying an additional 2,696,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,638,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,233,000 after buying an additional 2,502,209 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

