Neuburgh Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8,064.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 137,581 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $97.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen set a $101.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,701.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,443,833. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

