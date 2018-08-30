Nevsun Resources (NSU) Receives C$5.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSU. Raymond James raised their target price on Nevsun Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cormark raised their target price on Nevsun Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Nevsun Resources from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nevsun Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevsun Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Nevsun Resources alerts:

Nevsun Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.86. 498,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,074. Nevsun Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.07.

About Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.