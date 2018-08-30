New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Short Interest Update

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,239,841 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 47,703,258 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,845,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,419,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,149,000 after buying an additional 7,287,646 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,036,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,372,000 after buying an additional 3,028,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,343,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,152,000 after buying an additional 1,191,952 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,871,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,472,000 after buying an additional 92,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

