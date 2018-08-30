New York Times Co Class A (NYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Times Co Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. New York Times Co Class A also reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times Co Class A will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Times Co Class A.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times Co Class A had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. New York Times Co Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Times Co Class A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 59,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,383,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,337,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,922,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $190,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,053.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,379,807 shares of company stock valued at $81,529,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times Co Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times Co Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times Co Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times Co Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times Co Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New York Times Co Class A stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 1,039,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,532. New York Times Co Class A has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

New York Times Co Class A Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

