Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,972 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 143.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 956.2% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 100,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 91,223 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 34.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Newfield Exploration from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE NFX opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newfield Exploration Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.07 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

