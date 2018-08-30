NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Singular Research

Singular Research reissued their not rated rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) in a research report report published on Monday.

NEWT has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $23.40 on Monday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 105.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

