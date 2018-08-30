Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

News stories about Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nightstar Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.6950067195344 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's rankings:

Shares of Nightstar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,629. The stock has a market cap of $552.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. equities analysts expect that Nightstar Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

NITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

