NiSource (NI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media stories about NiSource (NYSE:NI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NiSource earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 49.254495503445 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NiSource stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 64.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “$26.15” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.40 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

In other NiSource news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

