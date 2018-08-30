Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $58.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Noah an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOAH. ValuEngine raised shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,609,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Noah by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 826,436 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,130,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,370,000 after acquiring an additional 134,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Noah by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 966,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOAH traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.12. Noah has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

