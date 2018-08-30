Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Position Boosted by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBL. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Noble Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 71,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Noble Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Noble Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Noble Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $924,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.