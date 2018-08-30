Noble Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harte Hanks (HHS)

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HHS opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.78. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.47). Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Harte Hanks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harte Hanks stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Harte Hanks makes up approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 3.32% of Harte Hanks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

