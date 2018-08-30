Nokia Oyj (NOK) & Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Financial Comparison

Nokia Oyj (NASDAQ: UBNT) and Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Ubiquiti Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj -4.56% 9.10% 3.64% Ubiquiti Networks 19.30% 64.32% 26.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 72.8% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nokia Oyj and Ubiquiti Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 1 8 6 0 2.33 Ubiquiti Networks 0 4 0 0 2.00

Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus target price of $5.39, suggesting a potential downside of 5.69%. Ubiquiti Networks has a consensus target price of $71.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.16%. Given Nokia Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks.

Dividends

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ubiquiti Networks does not pay a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Ubiquiti Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.15 billion 1.23 -$1.69 billion $0.37 15.43 Ubiquiti Networks $1.02 billion 6.27 $196.29 million $3.66 23.53

Ubiquiti Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nokia Oyj. Nokia Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats Nokia Oyj on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

