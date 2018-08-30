North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

