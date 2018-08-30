North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,162.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 203,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 16,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

