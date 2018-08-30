Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northstar Realty Europe earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.2050224573287 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Northstar Realty Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NRE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

