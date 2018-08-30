NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 41,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.8% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.3% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 94,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 43,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 135,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

