NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $1.08 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of THO stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 5.50%. equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

