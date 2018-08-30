NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $1.14 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,758,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,701,978,000 after buying an additional 802,066 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 100.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,285,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,761 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,723,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,742,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Yum! Brands by 57.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,549,000 after purchasing an additional 475,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

YUM opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

