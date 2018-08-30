NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 591,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,177,000 after acquiring an additional 371,737 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 66,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

NYSE AIG opened at $53.90 on Thursday. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

