NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Paychex makes up about 0.7% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Paychex by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 75,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 60,150 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 2,082,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,289,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1,791.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $73.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $959,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $537,195.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,309 shares of company stock worth $14,126,179. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

