NVE Corp (NVEC) CFO Curt A. Reynders Sells 1,154 Shares

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $136,991.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $899,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NVEC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.00. 265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.05. NVE Corp has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 49.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised NVE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NVE during the second quarter worth about $183,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in NVE during the second quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

