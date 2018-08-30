OceanChain (OC) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, OceanChain has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. OceanChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $102,600.00 worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004646 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020424 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00253039 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001765 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00062384 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004711 BTC.

OceanChain Profile

OceanChain (CRYPTO:OC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

