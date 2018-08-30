Octoin Coin (OCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $970,009.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Octoin Coin has a total market capitalization of $103,945.00 and $970,009.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00275606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00153045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010786 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 798,263 coins and its circulating supply is 416,133 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

