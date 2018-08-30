OCTS VCT3/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (OCV3) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

OCTS VCT3/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:OCV3) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 31.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OCV3 stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.04 ($0.00). OCTS VCT3/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.50 ($0.94).

OCTS VCT3/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile

Octopus VCT 3 plc specializes in growth capital investments. It is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in unquoted companies operating in the renewable energy sector, more specifically in companies that operate or construct solar sites. It also considers investments in other variety of sectors and technologies.

