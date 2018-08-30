Odus Edward Wittenburg, Jr. Sells 21,250 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) President Odus Edward Wittenburg, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $1,321,325.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,929.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.34 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Q2 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Q2 from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

