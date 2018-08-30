Odyssey (OCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $15.41 million and $2.80 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00272938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00152247 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034450 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,750,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocoins.cc. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, FCoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

