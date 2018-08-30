OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

ONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.60 to $15.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of ONE opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.63 million for the quarter. analysts expect that OneSmart International Edun Gr will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONE. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

